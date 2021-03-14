openbase logo
Best Next.js Animation Libraries

raw

react-animejs-wrapper

A React wrapper for the Anime.js animation library. Allows for the quick and easy creation of powerful animations using React JSX tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
1yr ago
gal

gsap-animation-library

Animation Library for React.js, Next.js using gsap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5mos ago