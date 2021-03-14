Categories
Best Next.js Animation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
raw
react-animejs-wrapper
A React wrapper for the Anime.js animation library. Allows for the quick and easy creation of powerful animations using React JSX tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gal
gsap-animation-library
Animation Library for React.js, Next.js using gsap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
