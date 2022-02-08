Categories
10 Best Next.js Amazon Web Services API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@sls-next/lambda-at-edge
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
next-aws-lambda
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
@serverless-stack/nextjs-lambda
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sls-next/next-aws-lambda
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
847
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-aws-cloudfront
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@planes/lambda-at-edge
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acn
aws-cognito-next
Authentication helpers for AWS Cognito in next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
@sls-next/aws-lambda
Deploy Lambda functions to AWS in seconds with [Serverless Components](https://github.com/serverless/components). Utilizes layers for dependency management and S3 accelerated uploads for maximum upload speeds.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nal
next-aws-lambda-webpack-plugin
Pack a compat layer between next.js serverless page and AWS Lambda.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tnp
@millihq/terraform-next-proxy
Proxy component of Terraform Next.js module for AWS
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
@getjerry/aws-lambda
Deploy Lambda functions to AWS in seconds with [Serverless Components](https://github.com/serverless/components). Utilizes layers for dependency management and S3 accelerated uploads for maximum upload speeds.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsl
nextjs-serverless-lambda-handler
A simple interoperability wrapper for deploying Next.js wrappers with AWS Lambda and API Gateway
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nac
next-aws-compat
Compat layer between Next.js serverless page and AWS/Yandex.Cloud Api Gateway => Lambda/Serverless functions Proxy integration.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
