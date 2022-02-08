openbase logo
10 Best Next.js Amazon Web Services API Libraries

@sls-next/lambda-at-edge

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3.2K
45.2K
7d ago
5.0/ 5
1
next-aws-lambda

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3.2K
2.9K
7d ago
3.0/ 5
1
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

@serverless-stack/nextjs-lambda

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3.2K
6.7K
7d ago

@sls-next/next-aws-lambda

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
3.2K
847
7d ago

next-aws-cloudfront

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3.2K
777
7d ago

@planes/lambda-at-edge

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3.2K
47
7d ago
acn

aws-cognito-next

Authentication helpers for AWS Cognito in next.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
63
585
2mos ago
al

@sls-next/aws-lambda

Deploy Lambda functions to AWS in seconds with [Serverless Components](https://github.com/serverless/components). Utilizes layers for dependency management and S3 accelerated uploads for maximum upload speeds.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
38.4K
nal

next-aws-lambda-webpack-plugin

Pack a compat layer between next.js serverless page and AWS Lambda.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
433
tnp

@millihq/terraform-next-proxy

Proxy component of Terraform Next.js module for AWS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
58
al

@getjerry/aws-lambda

Deploy Lambda functions to AWS in seconds with [Serverless Components](https://github.com/serverless/components). Utilizes layers for dependency management and S3 accelerated uploads for maximum upload speeds.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
55
nsl

nextjs-serverless-lambda-handler

A simple interoperability wrapper for deploying Next.js wrappers with AWS Lambda and API Gateway

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3
40
1yr ago
nac

next-aws-compat

Compat layer between Next.js serverless page and AWS/Yandex.Cloud Api Gateway => Lambda/Serverless functions Proxy integration.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
5
6mos ago