Best Next.js Amazon S3 API Libraries
nsu
next-s3-upload
Upload files from your Next.js app to S3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsp
next-storage-provider
A Next.JS plugin to cache and store ISR rendered pages using Redis and Amazon S3 like APIs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
