Best Next.js Amazon S3 API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nsu

next-s3-upload

Upload files from your Next.js app to S3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
nsp

next-storage-provider

A Next.JS plugin to cache and store ISR rendered pages using Redis and Amazon S3 like APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago