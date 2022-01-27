Categories
Best NativeScript WKWebView Polyfill Libraries
naw
nativescript-advanced-webview
NativeScript plugin for Chrome CustomTabs on Android and SafariViewController on iOS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nwi
nativescript-webview-interface
Plugin for bi-directional communication between webView and android/ios
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
