Best NativeScript WKWebView Polyfill Libraries

naw

nativescript-advanced-webview

NativeScript plugin for Chrome CustomTabs on Android and SafariViewController on iOS.

58
1.3K
18d ago
nwi

nativescript-webview-interface

Plugin for bi-directional communication between webView and android/ios

84
1.2K
1yr ago