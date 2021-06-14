Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best NativeScript Virtual Keyboard Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nnk
nativescript-numeric-keyboard
🔢 Replace the meh default number/phone keyboard with this stylish one
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
nativescript-iqkeyboardmanager
NativeScript wrapper for the popular IQKeyboardManager iOS framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package