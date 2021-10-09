openbase logo
Best NativeScript Video Player Libraries

nativescript-videoplayer

🎬 Video Player widget for NativeScript apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
4mos ago
ne

nativescript-exoplayer

Please use: https://github.com/nstudio/nativescript-plugins/

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4mos ago
nyi

nativescript-youtubeplayer-inline

YoutubePlayer for Nativescript with inline playing support

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit