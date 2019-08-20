openbase logo
Best NativeScript Validated/Masked Input Libraries

nmt

nativescript-masked-text-field

#️⃣ A NativeScript Masked Text Field widget

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nim

nativescript-input-mask

A Nativescript plugin to mask (format) text such as phone numbers or credit card numbers.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago