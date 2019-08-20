Categories
Best NativeScript Validated/Masked Input Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nmt
nativescript-masked-text-field
#️⃣ A NativeScript Masked Text Field widget
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nim
nativescript-input-mask
A Nativescript plugin to mask (format) text such as phone numbers or credit card numbers.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
