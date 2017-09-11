Categories
Best NativeScript Tooltip Libraries
nt
nativescript-tooltip
NativeScript plugin to create tooltips
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntn
nativescript-tooltip-ns
NativeScript Tooltip - Android & iOS
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
