8 Best NativeScript Toast Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nativescript-feedback

📢 Non-blocking textual feedback for your NativeScript app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nativescript-toasty

🍞 NativeScript toast plugin 🍞

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
404
Last Commit
1yr ago
nativescript-toast

A NativeScript Toast Plugin for Android and iOS apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nativescript-toasts

Provides common API to create toast notifications for android and iOS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nativescript-toasty-ns-7

🍞 NativeScript toast plugin 🍞

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago

nativescript-hosted-toast

A Nativescript Plugin to access Android Toast on a device from a hosted Angular 2 application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nativescript-toast-plugin

Your awesome NativeScript plugin.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
@armpogart/nativescript-toasty

🍞 NativeScript toast plugin 🍞

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago