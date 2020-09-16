Categories
8 Best NativeScript Toast Libraries
nf
nativescript-feedback
📢 Non-blocking textual feedback for your NativeScript app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
nativescript-toasty
🍞 NativeScript toast plugin 🍞
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
404
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
nativescript-toast
A NativeScript Toast Plugin for Android and iOS apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
nativescript-toasts
Provides common API to create toast notifications for android and iOS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntn
nativescript-toasty-ns-7
🍞 NativeScript toast plugin 🍞
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-hosted-toast
A Nativescript Plugin to access Android Toast on a device from a hosted Angular 2 application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntp
nativescript-toast-plugin
Your awesome NativeScript plugin.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
@armpogart/nativescript-toasty
🍞 NativeScript toast plugin 🍞
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
