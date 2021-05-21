openbase logo
Best NativeScript Screen Capture Library

nativescript-cscreenshot

Your Take a View Screenshot Nativescript Plugin! 📷

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use