Best NativeScript QR Code Scanner Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nativescript-barcodescanner

🔎 NativeScript QR / barcode (bulk)scanner plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Responsive Maintainers
nativescript-barcodeview

Scan QR/barcodes with your NativeScript app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit