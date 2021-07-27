Categories
Best NativeScript QR Code Scanner Libraries
nativescript-barcodescanner
🔎 NativeScript QR / barcode (bulk)scanner plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Responsive Maintainers
nativescript-barcodeview
Scan QR/barcodes with your NativeScript app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
