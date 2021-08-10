Categories
Best NativeScript Printing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
np
nativescript-printer
📠 Send an image or the screen contents to a physical printer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsp
nativescript-star-printer
🌟 Print directly to Star Micronics printers from your NativeScript app! http://www.starmicronics.com/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbp
nativescript-brother-printers
Facilitates communication with Brother label printers.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
