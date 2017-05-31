Categories
Best NativeScript Popup Libraries
nm
nativescript-menu
an plugin that adds a pop-up menu to NativeScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-sidedrawer
SideDrawer menu plugin for Nativescript - iOS/Android
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
