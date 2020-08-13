openbase logo
Best NativeScript PDF Viewer Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
npv

nativescript-pdf-view

A basic PDF viewer plugin for NativeScript, to display PDF documents on iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
261
Last Commit
2yrs ago