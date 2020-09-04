openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best NativeScript Payment API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

np

nativescript-purchase

💰 A NativeScript plugin for making in-app purchases!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago
np

nativescript-paypal

PayPal plugin for NativeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago