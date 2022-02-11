openbase logo
Best NativeScript Notification Libraries

@nativescript/local-notifications

Official @nativescript plugins.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
3d ago
nf

nativescript-feedback

📢 Non-blocking textual feedback for your NativeScript app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nln

nativescript-local-notifications

📫 NativeScript plugin to easily schedule local notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago