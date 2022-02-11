Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best NativeScript Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@nativescript/local-notifications
Official @nativescript plugins.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
nativescript-feedback
📢 Non-blocking textual feedback for your NativeScript app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nln
nativescript-local-notifications
📫 NativeScript plugin to easily schedule local notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package