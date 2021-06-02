Categories
Best NativeScript Multi Select Libraries
nfs
nativescript-filter-select
A NativeScript plugin to provide an listview widget to select AND filter items
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nms
nativescript-multi-select
Multi Select popup dialog.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
