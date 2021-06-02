openbase logo
Best NativeScript Multi Select Libraries

nfs

nativescript-filter-select

A NativeScript plugin to provide an listview widget to select AND filter items

37
25
8mos ago
nms

nativescript-multi-select

Multi Select popup dialog.

21
