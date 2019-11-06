Categories
Best NativeScript Mobile Geolocation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nativescript-geolocation
Geolocation plugin to use for getting current location, monitor movement, etc
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
406
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngm
nativescript-google-maps-sdk
Cross Platform Google Maps SDK for Nativescript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nd
nativescript-directions
👆 👉 👇 👈 Open the Maps app to show directions to anywhere you like
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
