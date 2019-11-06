openbase logo
Best NativeScript Mobile Geolocation Libraries

nativescript-geolocation

Geolocation plugin to use for getting current location, monitor movement, etc

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
406
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngm

nativescript-google-maps-sdk

Cross Platform Google Maps SDK for Nativescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
1yr ago
nd

nativescript-directions

👆 👉 👇 👈 Open the Maps app to show directions to anywhere you like

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago