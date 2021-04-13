openbase logo
4 Best NativeScript Image Picker Libraries

nativescript-imagepicker

Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.

Apache-2.0
103
91
10mos ago
nativescript-telegram-image-picker

NativeScript plugin using the TelegramGallery Image Picker library for a customized image picker

MIT
9
13
5yrs ago

nativescript-ssi-imagepicker

Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.

Apache-2.0
0
3
3yrs ago
nativescript-mediaselector

A plugin for the NativeScript framework implementing multiple image/video picker

Apache-2.0
1
