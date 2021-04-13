Categories
4 Best NativeScript Image Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nativescript-imagepicker
Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nti
nativescript-telegram-image-picker
NativeScript plugin using the TelegramGallery Image Picker library for a customized image picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-ssi-imagepicker
Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
nativescript-mediaselector
A plugin for the NativeScript framework implementing multiple image/video picker
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
