Best NativeScript Image Manipulation Libraries

nativescript-imagecropper

A nativescript image cropping plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
4mos ago
nativescript-image-filters

NativeScript plugin to apply filters to images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
8mos ago
nativescript-photo-editor

🎨 Easily edit an image in your NativeScript app (crop, draw, etc)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago