Best NativeScript Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ni
nativescript-imagecropper
A nativescript image cropping plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nif
nativescript-image-filters
NativeScript plugin to apply filters to images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npe
nativescript-photo-editor
🎨 Easily edit an image in your NativeScript app (crop, draw, etc)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
