openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best NativeScript Hardware Info Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ndd

nativescript-dna-deviceinfo

NativeScript plugin to acquire device info.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
861
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant