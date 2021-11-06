Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best NativeScript Hardware Info Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ndd
nativescript-dna-deviceinfo
NativeScript plugin to acquire device info.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
861
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package