Best NativeScript Grid Libraries

@nativescript-community/ui-collectionview

Allows you to easily add a collection view (grid list view) to your projects. Supports vertical and horizontal modes, templating, and more.

GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
1mo ago
ngv

nativescript-grid-view

A NatvieScript GridView widget.

GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
2yrs ago