Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best NativeScript Grid Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@nativescript-community/ui-collectionview
Allows you to easily add a collection view (grid list view) to your projects. Supports vertical and horizontal modes, templating, and more.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngv
nativescript-grid-view
A NatvieScript GridView widget.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package