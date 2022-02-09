openbase logo
5 Best NativeScript Floating Button Libraries

@nativescript-community/ui-material-floatingactionbutton

Monorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.

Apache-2.0
197
137
5d ago

@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton

Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.

MIT
136
110
1yr ago
nmf

nativescript-material-floatingactionbutton

Material floatingactionbutton component

Apache-2.0
107
nativescript-floatingactionbutton-enduco

Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.

MIT
136
2
1yr ago
nvf

nativescript-vue-fab

A Nativescript Vue component for Floating Action Button

Apache-2.0
0
