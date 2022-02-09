Categories
5 Best NativeScript Floating Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@nativescript-community/ui-material-floatingactionbutton
Monorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton
Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmf
nativescript-material-floatingactionbutton
Material floatingactionbutton component
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-floatingactionbutton-enduco
Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nvf
nativescript-vue-fab
A Nativescript Vue component for Floating Action Button
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
