Best NativeScript Checkbox Libraries
@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox
@nstudio/nativescript-* plugin workspace.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-checkbox-ns-7
NativeScript plugin for checkbox UI component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
