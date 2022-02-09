openbase logo
Best NativeScript Checkbox Libraries

@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox

@nstudio/nativescript-* plugin workspace.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
5d ago

nativescript-checkbox-ns-7

NativeScript plugin for checkbox UI component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago