9 Best NativeScript Chat Libraries

connectycube

Releases materials for ConnectyCube JS SDK platform https://connectycube.com

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
1yr ago
nn

@progress-nativechat/nativescript-nativechat

NativeChat plugin for NativeScipt

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago

nativescript-connectycube

Releases materials for ConnectyCube JS SDK platform https://connectycube.com

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
1yr ago

nativescript-live-engage

A NativeScript plugin to display a LivePerson LiveEngage chat on Android/iOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
nc

nativescript-chatview

NativeScript UI module for implementing WhatsApp like chat applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nq

nativescript-quickblox

QuickBlox JavaScript SDK for NativeScript

(Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nzc

nativescript-zendesk-chat-ui

Your awesome NativeScript plugin.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago

nativescript-parley

NativeScript plugin for Parley messaging.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ttc

tns-template-chat-ui

🗣UI for a messaging app using NativeScript + Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit