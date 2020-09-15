Categories
9 Best NativeScript Chat Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
connectycube
Releases materials for ConnectyCube JS SDK platform https://connectycube.com
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
@progress-nativechat/nativescript-nativechat
NativeChat plugin for NativeScipt
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-connectycube
Releases materials for ConnectyCube JS SDK platform https://connectycube.com
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-live-engage
A NativeScript plugin to display a LivePerson LiveEngage chat on Android/iOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
nativescript-chatview
NativeScript UI module for implementing WhatsApp like chat applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nq
nativescript-quickblox
QuickBlox JavaScript SDK for NativeScript
Save
(Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nzc
nativescript-zendesk-chat-ui
Your awesome NativeScript plugin.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-parley
NativeScript plugin for Parley messaging.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ttc
tns-template-chat-ui
🗣UI for a messaging app using NativeScript + Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
