10 Best NativeScript Carousel Libraries

@nativescript-community/ui-pager

Pager / Carousel component that allows the user to swipe left and right through pages of data.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1mo ago
nc

nativescript-carousel

Carousel component for NativeScript (iOS/Angular + TS, Angular, Vue)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
np

nativescript-pager

A Carousel/Pager plugin for NativeScript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
ncw

nativescript-carousel-without-page-indicators

Carousel component for NativeScript (iOS/Angular + TS, Angular, Vue)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
nnc

nativescript-ng2-carousel

A simple NativeScript + Angular 4 images carousel for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ns

nativescript-slides

A NativeScript plugin that is for Intro Tutorials, Image Carousels or any other slide functionality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nnc

nativescript-ng2-carousel-swipeable

A simple NativeScript + Angular 4 images carousel for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nns

@irman/nativescript-ng2-slides

Angular Native(NativeScript + Angular 2) version of the slides. Forked from the original /nativescript-ng2-slides

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nsd

nativescript-slides-d4w

A NativeScript plugin that is for Intro Tutorials, Image Carousels or any other slide functionality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ncv

nativescript-carousel-view

CarouselView plugin for NativeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago