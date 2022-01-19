Categories
10 Best NativeScript Carousel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@nativescript-community/ui-pager
Pager / Carousel component that allows the user to swipe left and right through pages of data.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
nativescript-carousel
Carousel component for NativeScript (iOS/Angular + TS, Angular, Vue)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
nativescript-pager
A Carousel/Pager plugin for NativeScript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncw
nativescript-carousel-without-page-indicators
Carousel component for NativeScript (iOS/Angular + TS, Angular, Vue)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nnc
nativescript-ng2-carousel
A simple NativeScript + Angular 4 images carousel for iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
nativescript-slides
A NativeScript plugin that is for Intro Tutorials, Image Carousels or any other slide functionality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nnc
nativescript-ng2-carousel-swipeable
A simple NativeScript + Angular 4 images carousel for iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nns
@irman/nativescript-ng2-slides
Angular Native(NativeScript + Angular 2) version of the slides. Forked from the original /nativescript-ng2-slides
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsd
nativescript-slides-d4w
A NativeScript plugin that is for Intro Tutorials, Image Carousels or any other slide functionality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncv
nativescript-carousel-view
CarouselView plugin for NativeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package