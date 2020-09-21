Categories
Best NativeScript Canvas Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ncp
nativescript-canvas-plugin
The source is now managed at https://github.com/NativeScript/canvas
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nci
nativescript-canvas-interface
Nativescript Plugin to perform image manipulation using web-view canvas for Android/iOS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
