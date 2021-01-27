Categories
Best NativeScript Calendar Libraries
nc
nativescript-calendar
📅 NativeScript plugin to Create, Delete and Find Events in the native Calendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncw
nativescript-calendar-weekview
Nativescript Calendar WeekView allow adding events to weekview and styling them.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
