Best NativeScript Calendar Libraries

nc

nativescript-calendar

📅 NativeScript plugin to Create, Delete and Find Events in the native Calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
1yr ago
ncw

nativescript-calendar-weekview

Nativescript Calendar WeekView allow adding events to weekview and styling them.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago