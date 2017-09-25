openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best NativeScript Button Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nmb

nativescript-material-button

Material button component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
nbb

nativescript-badge-button

NativeScript plugin for creating a button with a badge label.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago