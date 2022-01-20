openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best NativeScript Animation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nativescript-lottie

NativeScript plugin to expose Airbnb Lottie

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
989
Last Commit
25d ago
nac

nativescript-animated-circle

Animated circle progress in your NativeScript applications.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
nk

nativescript-keyframes

Facebook Keyframes plugin - if CSS animations don't cut it for ya

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
na

nativescript-animatecss

NativeScript plugin for Android to mimic Animate.CSS animations on Android views.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
na

@mabs.dk/nativescript-animejs

anime.js patched for nativescript - fun stuff is on the branch: nativescript. Real work and credit belong to the original author.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago