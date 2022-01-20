Categories
5 Best NativeScript Animation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nativescript-lottie
NativeScript plugin to expose Airbnb Lottie
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
989
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nac
nativescript-animated-circle
Animated circle progress in your NativeScript applications.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nk
nativescript-keyframes
Facebook Keyframes plugin - if CSS animations don't cut it for ya
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
nativescript-animatecss
NativeScript plugin for Android to mimic Animate.CSS animations on Android views.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
@mabs.dk/nativescript-animejs
anime.js patched for nativescript - fun stuff is on the branch: nativescript. Real work and credit belong to the original author.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
