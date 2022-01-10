Categories
7 Best Material UI WYSIWYG Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
djw
draft-js-wysiwyg
Draft-js-wysiwyg is a rich text editor built using React , Draft and Material-UI libraries.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mue
material-ui-editor
Material ui editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-mui-draft-wysiwyg
React component that allows to use a rich editor based on Material UI and Draft-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
256
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mq
mui-quill
Material UI Quill
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mur
material-ui-rte
A rich text editor build with draft.js and Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrm
react-rte-material
Pure React rich text "WYSISYG" editor based on draft-js.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-html-field
Html WYSIWYG editor field based on material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
