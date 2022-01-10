openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Material UI WYSIWYG Editor Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

djw

draft-js-wysiwyg

Draft-js-wysiwyg is a rich text editor built using React , Draft and Material-UI libraries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
1mo ago
mue

material-ui-editor

Material ui editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
23d ago
rmd

react-mui-draft-wysiwyg

React component that allows to use a rich editor based on Material UI and Draft-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
256
Last Commit
1yr ago
mq

mui-quill

Material UI Quill

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1yr ago
mur

material-ui-rte

A rich text editor build with draft.js and Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rrm

react-rte-material

Pure React rich text "WYSISYG" editor based on draft-js.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago

material-ui-html-field

Html WYSIWYG editor field based on material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago