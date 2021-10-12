openbase logo
10 Best Material UI Validated/Masked Input Libraries

mup

material-ui-phone-number

Fork of react-phone-input-2 for the Material-UI library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@tripolskypetr/react-view-builder

A React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
22d ago
rpi

react-phone-input-material-ui

Highly customizable phone 📞 input component with auto formatting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
mpi

mui-phone-input-ssr

An SSR-friendly, highly customizable Material UI React phone number input component with auto number formatting. Based on the excellent material-ui-phone-number, based on react-phone-input-2, based on react-phone-input.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
953
Last Commit
1mo ago

@tractorzoom/number-field

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
mun

material-ui-numeric-input

Numeric Input for interfaces built with Material-UI for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
4mos ago

@unicef/material-ui-currency-textfield

Currency textfield for React Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
imu

input-material-ui

A material-ui INPUT component which allows to see/hide the password text of the field and to clear the input value

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
5mos ago
rni

react-nice-input-password

Password input field with built in strength meter and Material UI support based on regex!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago

material-ui-password-field

A password field using Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
934
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpi

react-phone-input-mui

Highly customizable phone 📞 input component with auto formatting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
519
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rfi

react-form-input-validation

A validator package for validate the react forms

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rit

react-intl-tel-input-mui

Rewrite International Telephone Input in React.js. (Looking for maintainers, and PRs & contributors are also welcomed!)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
muf

material-ui-form

State and validation support for Material-UI form components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mmi

mui-masked-input

Masked input fields for React Material UI

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mua

material-ui-address-input

A customisable address input component for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vr

validate-react

No longer being maintained - A different and yet simplistic approach of validating input fields in ReactJS with or without Redux and Material-ui. It doesn't need renaming HTML tags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago

mui-react-phone-input

React and Material UI phone automatic formatting for different countries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mup

material-ui-password

Minimal material-ui TextField with 'show password' option

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
mpt

mui-phone-textfield

A phone number input for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
rmu

react-material-ui-number-input

Number field component for React Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
mup

@ambiot/material-ui-phone-field

Simple React phone input field based on [Material-UI](https://material-ui.com/), [`i18n-iso-countries`](https://www.npmjs.com/package/i18n-iso-countries) and [`libphonenumber-js`](https://www.npmjs.com/package/libphonenumber-js). **Overall look and feel w

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit

paper-input

Paper Input React component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pmu

password-material-ui

A material-ui PASSWORD component which allows to see/hide the input text of the field

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mup

material-ui-phone-component

Made with create-react-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago