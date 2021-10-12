Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Material UI Validated/Masked Input Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mup
material-ui-phone-number
Fork of react-phone-input-2 for the Material-UI library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tripolskypetr/react-view-builder
A React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpi
react-phone-input-material-ui
Highly customizable phone 📞 input component with auto formatting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mpi
mui-phone-input-ssr
An SSR-friendly, highly customizable Material UI React phone number input component with auto number formatting. Based on the excellent material-ui-phone-number, based on react-phone-input-2, based on react-phone-input.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
953
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/number-field
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mun
material-ui-numeric-input
Numeric Input for interfaces built with Material-UI for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@unicef/material-ui-currency-textfield
Currency textfield for React Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imu
input-material-ui
A material-ui INPUT component which allows to see/hide the password text of the field and to clear the input value
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-nice-input-password
Password input field with built in strength meter and Material UI support based on regex!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-password-field
A password field using Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
934
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpi
react-phone-input-mui
Highly customizable phone 📞 input component with auto formatting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
519
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfi
react-form-input-validation
A validator package for validate the react forms
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rit
react-intl-tel-input-mui
Rewrite International Telephone Input in React.js. (Looking for maintainers, and PRs & contributors are also welcomed!)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-form
State and validation support for Material-UI form components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mmi
mui-masked-input
Masked input fields for React Material UI
Save
(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mua
material-ui-address-input
A customisable address input component for Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
validate-react
No longer being maintained - A different and yet simplistic approach of validating input fields in ReactJS with or without Redux and Material-ui. It doesn't need renaming HTML tags
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mui-react-phone-input
React and Material UI phone automatic formatting for different countries.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mup
material-ui-password
Minimal material-ui TextField with 'show password' option
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mpt
mui-phone-textfield
A phone number input for Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-number-input
Number field component for React Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mup
@ambiot/material-ui-phone-field
Simple React phone input field based on [Material-UI](https://material-ui.com/), [`i18n-iso-countries`](https://www.npmjs.com/package/i18n-iso-countries) and [`libphonenumber-js`](https://www.npmjs.com/package/libphonenumber-js). **Overall look and feel w
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
paper-input
Paper Input React component
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pmu
password-material-ui
A material-ui PASSWORD component which allows to see/hide the input text of the field
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mup
material-ui-phone-component
Made with create-react-library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package