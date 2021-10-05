Categories
10 Best Material UI Tree Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mts
mui-tree-select
Material-UI autocomplete component for tree data structures.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mut
material-ui-treeview
A React tree view for material-ui.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlp
react-lazy-paginated-tree
React tree-view component built for performance, customizability and large data sets. Supports lazy loading and pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-sortable-tree-theme-material-ui
Material UI theme for react-sortable-tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mut
material-ui-tree
[![npm package](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/material-ui-tree.svg)](https://www.npmjs.org/package/material-ui-tree) [![npm download](https://img.shields.io/npm/dt/material-ui-tree.svg)](https://www.npmjs.org/package/material-ui-tree) [![github license](ht
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfa
rfa
**React Form Architect** is an ultimate solution for creating and rendering forms in React. Its main focus is to provide users with a tool to define, render and share a form in a browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tre
@plastic-ui/tree
Collapsible Tree component written in React and Material-UI
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@kenshooui/material-tree
A lightweight, easy-to-navigate selection component that displays hierarchical tree data in a searchable, filterable layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-sortable-tree-mui-theme-2
Material UI theme seri-2 for react-sortable-tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtm
@rqsts/react-tree-materialui
A treeview component with material-ui to use with @rqsts/react-app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-sortable-tree-mui-theme-1
Material UI theme set-1 for react-sortable-tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sklinet/ra-tree-ui-materialui
A treeview component with material-ui to use with react-admin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtu
@rqsts/react-tree-ui-materialui
A treeview component with material-ui to use with @rqsts/react-app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
