10 Best Material UI Tree Libraries

mts

mui-tree-select

Material-UI autocomplete component for tree data structures.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4mos ago
mut

material-ui-treeview

A React tree view for material-ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rlp

react-lazy-paginated-tree

React tree-view component built for performance, customizability and large data sets. Supports lazy loading and pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rst

react-sortable-tree-theme-material-ui

Material UI theme for react-sortable-tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mut

material-ui-tree

[![npm package](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/material-ui-tree.svg)](https://www.npmjs.org/package/material-ui-tree) [![npm download](https://img.shields.io/npm/dt/material-ui-tree.svg)](https://www.npmjs.org/package/material-ui-tree) [![github license](ht

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
rfa

rfa

**React Form Architect** is an ultimate solution for creating and rendering forms in React. Its main focus is to provide users with a tool to define, render and share a form in a browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
tre

@plastic-ui/tree

Collapsible Tree component written in React and Material-UI

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago

@kenshooui/material-tree

A lightweight, easy-to-navigate selection component that displays hierarchical tree data in a searchable, filterable layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
rst

react-sortable-tree-mui-theme-2

Material UI theme seri-2 for react-sortable-tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rtm

@rqsts/react-tree-materialui

A treeview component with material-ui to use with @rqsts/react-app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
rst

react-sortable-tree-mui-theme-1

Material UI theme set-1 for react-sortable-tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit

@sklinet/ra-tree-ui-materialui

A treeview component with material-ui to use with react-admin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rtu

@rqsts/react-tree-ui-materialui

A treeview component with material-ui to use with @rqsts/react-app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit