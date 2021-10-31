Categories
5 Best Material UI Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
not
notistack
Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
pnotify
Beautiful JavaScript notifications with Web Notifications support.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mrt
material-react-toastify
React notification made easy 🚀 !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mut
material-ui-toast-redux
material ui snakbar controlled using redux
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mut
material-ui-toast
material-ui toast notification
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
