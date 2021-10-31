openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Material UI Toast Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

not

notistack

Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant

pnotify

Beautiful JavaScript notifications with Web Notifications support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
mrt

material-react-toastify

React notification made easy 🚀 !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mut

material-ui-toast-redux

material ui snakbar controlled using redux

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
mut

material-ui-toast

material-ui toast notification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago