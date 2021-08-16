Categories
Best Material UI Textfield Libraries
@tractorzoom/text-field
Component library using Material UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mue
material-ui-expandable-text-field
Expandable TextField from the react Material-UI components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mrt
mui-rtl-textfield
rtl material ui textfield, to have label on right
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
