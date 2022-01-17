Categories
8 Best Material UI Tags Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-tag-input
A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@tractorzoom/chip
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-chip-input
A chip input field using Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mic
material-input-chips
material-input-chips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-chip-text-input
Chip Text Input using Material-UI Components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mp
mui-pastel
Create react component libraries with storybook
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-textinput-chip
React library to generate textinput chip.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mue
material-ui-enhanced-fields
Enhanced fields for material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
