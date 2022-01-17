openbase logo
8 Best Material UI Tags Libraries

react-tag-input

A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects

1.2K
22.8K
1mo ago
3.0/ 5
2
@tractorzoom/chip

Component library using Material UI

0
2
6mos ago

material-ui-chip-input

A chip input field using Material-UI.

730
50.8K
1yr ago
mic

material-input-chips

material-input-chips

4
4
4yrs ago

material-ui-chip-text-input

Chip Text Input using Material-UI Components

4
3
4yrs ago
mp

mui-pastel

Create react component libraries with storybook

1
0
2yrs ago
rtc

react-textinput-chip

React library to generate textinput chip.

14
0
2yrs ago
mue

material-ui-enhanced-fields

Enhanced fields for material-ui

2
1
4yrs ago