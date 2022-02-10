Categories
10 Best Material UI Table Libraries
@material-table/core
Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features. Support us at https://opencollective.com/material-table-core
MIT
Built-In
209
32.9K
4d ago
5.0
1
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mui-datatables
Datatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2.3K
54.3K
4mos ago
4.8
8
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
material-table
Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features
MIT
Built-In
3.2K
120K
10mos ago
4.1
11
6
Easy to Use
5
Buggy
3
Great Documentation
@material-ui/data-grid
The community edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).
MIT
Built-In
111K
Tree-Shakeable
@material-ui/x-grid
The commercial edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).
Unknown
Built-In
12.5K
Tree-Shakeable
mui-virtualized-table
Virtualized Material-UI table
MIT
Built-In
121
306
1mo ago
material-ui-datatables
An another React Data tables component.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
164
690
4yrs ago
tubular-react
Material UI table with local or remote data-source. Featuring filtering, sorting, free-text search, export to CSV locally, and aggregations.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
207
187
1yr ago
material-ui-table-edit
Material UI Table Edit
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
106
110
4yrs ago
mui-editable-table
Multi-row editable table using material-ui with redux
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
4
97
4yrs ago
material-ui-next-responsive-table
Read-only responsive table for Material UI
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
54
82
3yrs ago
react-table-generator
A material-ui based modular table generator
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
0
47
3yrs ago
material-ui-table
material-ui-table
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
3
39
6yrs ago
material-ui-table-list
Render a list of things in columns
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2
12
6yrs ago
