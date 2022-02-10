openbase logo
10 Best Material UI Table Libraries

@material-table/core

Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features. Support us at https://opencollective.com/material-table-core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
md

mui-datatables

Datatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
54.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
mt

material-table

Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
11
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Buggy
3Great Documentation
dg

@material-ui/data-grid

The community edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
111K
Last Commit
xg

@material-ui/x-grid

The commercial edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
mvt

mui-virtualized-table

Virtualized Material-UI table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
1mo ago
mud

material-ui-datatables

An another React Data tables component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
690
Last Commit
4yrs ago

tubular-react

Material UI table with local or remote data-source. Featuring filtering, sorting, free-text search, export to CSV locally, and aggregations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
mut

material-ui-table-edit

Material UI Table Edit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
4yrs ago
met

mui-editable-table

Multi-row editable table using material-ui with redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
4yrs ago

material-ui-next-responsive-table

Read-only responsive table for Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-table-generator

A material-ui based modular table generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3yrs ago

material-ui-table

material-ui-table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mut

material-ui-table-list

Render a list of things in columns

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6yrs ago