10 Best Material UI Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rsm
react-select-material-ui
A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mts
mui-tree-select
Material-UI autocomplete component for tree data structures.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/select
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/simple-select
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/places-select
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stm
select-timezone-material-ui
It allows you to select one of the timezones defined by Moment.Timezone from a material-ui like dropdown component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mms
material_multi_select_list
> React multi select item from a (text , value) list
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-sortable-select
Sortable select input for react with material UI support
Save
(MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mus
material-ui-superselectfield
multiselection autocomplete dropdown component for Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
943
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-select-mui
A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-select-material-ui-tags
A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dccs/react-searchable-select-mui
A simple custom select component including a searchfield.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mus
material-ui-selectfield
material-ui-selectfield React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@appgeist/react-select-material-ui
An outlined Material-UI input component based on react-select, inspired by the Autocomplete section in Material-UI docs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-form
react-material-ui-form is a React wrapper for Material-UI form components. Simply replace the <form> element with <MaterialUIForm> to get out-of-the-box state and validation support as-is. There's no need to use any other components, alter your form's nesting structure, or write onChange handlers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mup
material-ui-places
Wrapper on top of the material-ui AutoComplete component that use google place api
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mul
@antlerengineering/multiselect
A component to select multiple items from a list of options using the [Material-UI Autocomplete component](https://material-ui.com/components/autocomplete/).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mud
material-ui-dropdown
A dropdown list based on @material-ui/core.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-super-select
Select element made from Material UI theme
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-list-selector
It is a Material UI based React Component that helps in selecting list of items from one list and placing them in the other.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sel
@react-ag-components/selectfield
Reusable select field React component based on Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
trc
tsdev-react-components
ReactJS component library based on Material-UI (MUI)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@kenshooui/material-tree
A lightweight, easy-to-navigate selection component that displays hierarchical tree data in a searchable, filterable layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlp
react-list-picker
This project provides a List Picker Form field for Material-UI and React-Final-Form. The purpose is to have a compelling dymanic way for a user to select input in a form.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mum
material-ui-multiple-select
Made with create-react-library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uos
@comparaonline/ui-offer-sort
> This component will render a select box using [Material-UI](https://material-ui.com/api/select/) as a core
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mue
material-ui-enhanced-fields
Enhanced fields for material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-material-selectable-inputtext
Material-ui textInput component that allow choose between several options.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mus
material-ui-selectable-menu-list
Selectable List from Material-UI that can be filled with an array of items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
