10 Best Material UI Select Libraries

10 Best Material UI Select Libraries
rsm

react-select-material-ui

A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
mts

mui-tree-select

Material-UI autocomplete component for tree data structures.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4mos ago

@tractorzoom/select

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago

@tractorzoom/simple-select

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

@tractorzoom/places-select

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
stm

select-timezone-material-ui

It allows you to select one of the timezones defined by Moment.Timezone from a material-ui like dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
4mos ago
mms

material_multi_select_list

> React multi select item from a (text , value) list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
rss

react-sortable-select

Sortable select input for react with material UI support

(MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
mus

material-ui-superselectfield

multiselection autocomplete dropdown component for Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
943
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsm

react-select-mui

A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4mos ago
rsm

react-select-material-ui-tags

A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago

@dccs/react-searchable-select-mui

A simple custom select component including a searchfield.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mus

material-ui-selectfield

material-ui-selectfield React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit

@appgeist/react-select-material-ui

An outlined Material-UI input component based on react-select, inspired by the Autocomplete section in Material-UI docs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rmu

react-material-ui-form

react-material-ui-form is a React wrapper for Material-UI form components. Simply replace the <form> element with <MaterialUIForm> to get out-of-the-box state and validation support as-is. There's no need to use any other components, alter your form's nesting structure, or write onChange handlers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
1yr ago
mup

material-ui-places

Wrapper on top of the material-ui AutoComplete component that use google place api

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mul

@antlerengineering/multiselect

A component to select multiple items from a list of options using the [Material-UI Autocomplete component](https://material-ui.com/components/autocomplete/).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
mud

material-ui-dropdown

A dropdown list based on @material-ui/core.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
rmu

react-material-ui-super-select

Select element made from Material UI theme

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rls

react-list-selector

It is a Material UI based React Component that helps in selecting list of items from one list and placing them in the other.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sel

@react-ag-components/selectfield

Reusable select field React component based on Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
trc

tsdev-react-components

ReactJS component library based on Material-UI (MUI)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit

@kenshooui/material-tree

A lightweight, easy-to-navigate selection component that displays hierarchical tree data in a searchable, filterable layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
rlp

react-list-picker

This project provides a List Picker Form field for Material-UI and React-Final-Form. The purpose is to have a compelling dymanic way for a user to select input in a form.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mum

material-ui-multiple-select

Made with create-react-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
uos

@comparaonline/ui-offer-sort

> This component will render a select box using [Material-UI](https://material-ui.com/api/select/) as a core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
mue

material-ui-enhanced-fields

Enhanced fields for material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rms

react-material-selectable-inputtext

Material-ui textInput component that allow choose between several options.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
mus

material-ui-selectable-menu-list

Selectable List from Material-UI that can be filled with an array of items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago