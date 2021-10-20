Categories
Best Material UI Popup Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
material-ui-popup-state
boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
snackbar-popup
This component is built on top of the Material UI Snackbar and implemented using a custom hook and React Context provider for reusability. Material UI, as well as many other public front-end libraries, is exceptionally developed and well documented, but w
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
