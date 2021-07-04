Categories
10 Best Material UI Pagination Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
muf
material-ui-flat-pagination
A pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pfr
pagination-for-reactjs-component
A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
reactjs-forpagination
A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-ultimate-pagination-material-ui
React.js pagination component with Material UI theme
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mup
material-ui-pagination
An easy to use and customizable pagination component for material ui.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
671
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlp
react-lazy-paginated-tree
React tree-view component built for performance, customizability and large data sets. Supports lazy loading and pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mp
materialui-pagination
A simple pagination component for Material UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-mui-pagination
React Material UI Pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
materialui-pagination-component
A pagination component for Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mup
material-ui-pagination-react
Creates a pagination component using React library and material-ui design components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-mui-datagrid
A React, Material UI datagrid that can be used off the shelf with most common features and data-driven customization.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-slideshow-with-pagination
This is a fully responsive slideshow that can have pagination (numbers or dots) and arrows for changing screens.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mua
material-ui-arrowy-pagination
An easy to use and customizable pagination component for Material-UI@next.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mp
mui-pagination
A pagination component for React built with Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pmu
pagination-material-ui
Pagination component for material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mt
@rootsher/material-table
Simple React material-ui table with search, sorting and pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
@kevinwang0316/react-materialui-pagination
A pagination component for React and Material-UI (version > 1.0.0).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
