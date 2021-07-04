openbase logo
10 Best Material UI Pagination Libraries

muf

material-ui-flat-pagination

A pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
pfr

pagination-for-reactjs-component

A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
rf

reactjs-forpagination

A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

react-ultimate-pagination-material-ui

React.js pagination component with Material UI theme

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mup

material-ui-pagination

An easy to use and customizable pagination component for material ui.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
671
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rlp

react-lazy-paginated-tree

React tree-view component built for performance, customizability and large data sets. Supports lazy loading and pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mp

materialui-pagination

A simple pagination component for Material UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmp

react-mui-pagination

React Material UI Pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
3yrs ago

materialui-pagination-component

A pagination component for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mup

material-ui-pagination-react

Creates a pagination component using React library and material-ui design components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rmd

react-mui-datagrid

A React, Material UI datagrid that can be used off the shelf with most common features and data-driven customization.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
rsw

react-slideshow-with-pagination

This is a fully responsive slideshow that can have pagination (numbers or dots) and arrows for changing screens.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
mua

material-ui-arrowy-pagination

An easy to use and customizable pagination component for Material-UI@next.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mp

mui-pagination

A pagination component for React built with Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pmu

pagination-material-ui

Pagination component for material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
mt

@rootsher/material-table

Simple React material-ui table with search, sorting and pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rmp

@kevinwang0316/react-materialui-pagination

A pagination component for React and Material-UI (version > 1.0.0).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago