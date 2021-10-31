openbase logo
10 Best Material UI Notification Libraries

not

notistack

Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@etsoo/notificationmu

TypeScript notification component for extending with all features described and partially implemented

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
13d ago

pnotify

Beautiful JavaScript notifications with Web Notifications support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@pnotify/core

Beautiful JavaScript notifications with Web Notifications support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
mrt

material-react-toastify

React notification made easy 🚀 !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mun

material-ui-notifications

Material Design spec compliant notifciation implementation for the web. Inspired by react-materialui-notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmn

react-materialui-notifications

Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mad

madeno

Madeno is a Material Design Notification component for Material UI v1

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mut

material-ui-toast

material-ui toast notification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@dccs/react-notification-mui

Show info, warning, error, or custom notifications to users

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mun

material-ui-notify

The missing notification system for material-ui v1 for material-ui v1

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rma

react-mui-android-notification

Android notification design for Material UI

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nh

notification-hook

Small tool that helps you display notifications for you users in your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

@prasoongoswami/react_snackbar

React snackbar is an open-source library made with material UI for react apps for generating snackbar notification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago