10 Best Material UI Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
not
notistack
Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@etsoo/notificationmu
TypeScript notification component for extending with all features described and partially implemented
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pnotify
Beautiful JavaScript notifications with Web Notifications support.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@pnotify/core
Beautiful JavaScript notifications with Web Notifications support.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mrt
material-react-toastify
React notification made easy 🚀 !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mun
material-ui-notifications
Material Design spec compliant notifciation implementation for the web. Inspired by react-materialui-notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmn
react-materialui-notifications
Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mad
madeno
Madeno is a Material Design Notification component for Material UI v1
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mut
material-ui-toast
material-ui toast notification
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@dccs/react-notification-mui
Show info, warning, error, or custom notifications to users
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mun
material-ui-notify
The missing notification system for material-ui v1 for material-ui v1
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rma
react-mui-android-notification
Android notification design for Material UI
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nh
notification-hook
Small tool that helps you display notifications for you users in your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
@prasoongoswami/react_snackbar
React snackbar is an open-source library made with material UI for react apps for generating snackbar notification
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
