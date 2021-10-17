openbase logo
6 Best Material UI Multi Select Libraries

rsm

react-select-material-ui

A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
mts

mui-tree-select

Material-UI autocomplete component for tree data structures.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4mos ago
mms

material_multi_select_list

> React multi select item from a (text , value) list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
mul

@antlerengineering/multiselect

A component to select multiple items from a list of options using the [Material-UI Autocomplete component](https://material-ui.com/components/autocomplete/).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
mum

material-ui-multiple-select

Made with create-react-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago

material-multi-picker

React multi-picker using Downshift and Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago