10 Best Material UI List Libraries

@nexys/mui-list

Typescript Fully Dynamic Lists for React with (or without) Material-UI (fully customizable)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@tractorzoom/list

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
material_multi_select_list

> React multi select item from a (text , value) list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
materialduallist

A dual list of items based on the material-ui library for use in React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago

material-ui-next-responsive-table

Read-only responsive table for Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mui-checkboxlist

A Material UI based react component for checkbox list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
material-ui-dropdown

A dropdown list based on @material-ui/core.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
material-ui-table-list

Render a list of things in columns

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6yrs ago
material-ui-selectable-menu-list

Selectable List from Material-UI that can be filled with an array of items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@latticejs/infinite-list

A set of material-ui components adapted to support infinite list feature.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit