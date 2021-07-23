Categories
10 Best Material UI List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@nexys/mui-list
Typescript Fully Dynamic Lists for React with (or without) Material-UI (fully customizable)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@tractorzoom/list
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mms
material_multi_select_list
> React multi select item from a (text , value) list
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
materialduallist
A dual list of items based on the material-ui library for use in React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-next-responsive-table
Read-only responsive table for Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mc
mui-checkboxlist
A Material UI based react component for checkbox list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mud
material-ui-dropdown
A dropdown list based on @material-ui/core.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mut
material-ui-table-list
Render a list of things in columns
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mus
material-ui-selectable-menu-list
Selectable List from Material-UI that can be filled with an array of items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
il
@latticejs/infinite-list
A set of material-ui components adapted to support infinite list feature.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package