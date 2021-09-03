Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Material UI Grid Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ug
use-grid
🤏React hook for recreating the bootstrap grid systeｍ
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@devexpress/dx-react-grid-material-ui
Business React components for Bootstrap and Material-UI
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
apollo-spreadsheet
Apollo spreadsheet that supports table and grids out of the box, uses Material-UI, React hooks, styled-components and it's fully written in Typescript!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mu
@toolz/material-ui
A few simple (borderline-silly, they're so simple) wrapper components for Material UI components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dg
@material-ui/data-grid
The community edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
111K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xg
@material-ui/x-grid
The commercial edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-fast-grid
Useful Grid/Hidden algorithm from Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
886
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mdd
mui-data-datagrid
Virtualized Material-UI DataGrid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
avg
apollo-virtualized-grid
React Material-UI table with virtual scrolling, dynamic column, dynamic layout and ApolloClient as GraphQL client.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-mui-datagrid
A React, Material UI datagrid that can be used off the shelf with most common features and data-driven customization.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
@latticejs/ag-grid
Standalone Ag Grid Component of Lattice blended with Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcg
react-c-grid
react grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smg
simple-mui-grid
Simplifying Material UI's Grid
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package