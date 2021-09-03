openbase logo
10 Best Material UI Grid Libraries

use-grid

🤏React hook for recreating the bootstrap grid systeｍ

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@devexpress/dx-react-grid-material-ui

Business React components for Bootstrap and Material-UI

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
4d ago

apollo-spreadsheet

Apollo spreadsheet that supports table and grids out of the box, uses Material-UI, React hooks, styled-components and it's fully written in Typescript!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2mos ago
@toolz/material-ui

A few simple (borderline-silly, they're so simple) wrapper components for Material UI components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
9d ago
@material-ui/data-grid

The community edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
111K
Last Commit
@material-ui/x-grid

The commercial edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
react-fast-grid

Useful Grid/Hidden algorithm from Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
886
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mui-data-datagrid

Virtualized Material-UI DataGrid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
9mos ago
apollo-virtualized-grid

React Material-UI table with virtual scrolling, dynamic column, dynamic layout and ApolloClient as GraphQL client.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
react-mui-datagrid

A React, Material UI datagrid that can be used off the shelf with most common features and data-driven customization.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
@latticejs/ag-grid

Standalone Ag Grid Component of Lattice blended with Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
react-c-grid

react grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
simple-mui-grid

Simplifying Material UI's Grid

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago