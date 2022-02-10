openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Material UI Gallery Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rmu

react-material-ui-carousel

A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Hard to Use
1Buggy
rg

relay-gallery

A gallery web app using React, Relay and Graphql

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago