Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Material UI Gallery Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rmu
react-material-ui-carousel
A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
rg
relay-gallery
A gallery web app using React, Relay and Graphql
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package