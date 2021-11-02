openbase logo
10 Best Material UI Forms Libraries

formik-material-ui

Bindings for using Formik with Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
51.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mr

mui-rff

MUI 5 / Material UI + React Final Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@rjsf/material-ui

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
27.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
rmu

react-material-ui-form-validator

Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rjf

react-jsonschema-form-material-ui

📜 Universal JSON Schema Form - Currently Support for React - Material UI components for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
831
Last Commit
22d ago

uniforms-material

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2d ago

@tripolskypetr/react-view-builder

A React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
22d ago
rhf

react-hook-form-mui

Material-UI form components ready to use with react-hook-form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
17d ago

formsy-material-ui

A Formsy compatibility wrapper for Material-UI form components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
703
Last Commit
10mos ago
mr

mui-rhf

Form generator based on Material UI and React Hook Form

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
rfm

redux-form-material-ui

A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material UI with Redux Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
srf

simple-react-form-material-ui

The simplest way to handle forms in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2mos ago
coc

cocoreact

Set of builders & components & stuffs for starting react project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
ffm

final-form-material-ui

A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material UI with Final Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rhu

react-hooks-useform

World's simplest React hook to manage form state

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
1yr ago
for

@taranjeetsingh/form

Material Ui form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago

@cordelta/react-forms-material

Beautiful, ultra simple, stateless, validated forms for use in React function components

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
7mos ago

@dccs/react-formik-mui

Simple Formik <-> MaterialUI wrappers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
8mos ago
muf

material-ui-formik-components

Formik ready material ui components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@blackbox-vision/rff-material-ui

React Final Form helpers is a set of libraries that will help you build Final Forms with ease

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
8mos ago
rmu

rhfa-material-ui

Automatic form generation for Material-UI using ReactHookForm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago

gandalf-validator

✨ Determines who shall and shall not pass form validation in React (and React Native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
595
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mb

mui-bueno

MUI-Bueno is a library dedicated to provide easier experience with form creation. It is built with React Typescript, Material-UI, and Formik.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
dmu

dynamic-material-ui

Material UI based dynamic form component for React using JSON-Schema

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
muf

material-ui-form

State and validation support for Material-UI form components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmu

react-material-ui-form

react-material-ui-form is a React wrapper for Material-UI form components. Simply replace the <form> element with <MaterialUIForm> to get out-of-the-box state and validation support as-is. There's no need to use any other components, alter your form's nesting structure, or write onChange handlers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
1yr ago

@react-form-fields/core

Material UI Form Fields

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@react-form-fields/material-ui

Simple field validation for material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mf

mui-form

Material-UI Form with state management and validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ra

react-aztec

🔥 Material UI based dynamic form component for React using JSON

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jff

jsonschema-form-for-material-ui

Material-UI port of react-jsonschema-form

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bir

biro

react/redux materal ui forms from a schema

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rmf

react-material-formik-wizard

Form Wizard using react, formik, and material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
1yr ago
vr

validate-react

No longer being maintained - A different and yet simplistic approach of validating input fields in ReactJS with or without Redux and Material-ui. It doesn't need renaming HTML tags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mus

material-ui-schema-form

react form based on json schema for form generation and validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
muf

material-ui-form-builder

This project is used by Lessence.One for build easily [Material-UI][mui] forms with every built-in or 3rd party material ui component like [material-ui-chip-input][muichip]. We continuously increase the number of components when we need it or by pull requ

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
bmu

biro-material-ui

material-ui library for biro

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-redux-form-materialize

Material UI controls that you can use with React Redux Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rfm

react-form-material-ui

material-ui input bindings for react-form-base

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rjm

react-jsonschema-materialui-forms

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema based on the Material UI react library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mrf

material-react-form

A form generator for React that uses Material UI Next components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

mui-form-fields

Material UI + Final Form Forms and Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cor

@reactjsf/core

ReactJsf is a react component library which is capable of building web and/or react-native out of a JSON schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rmf

react-mst-form

Library for generating React forms from JSON schema using the react, material-ui, mobx and mobx-state-tree.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago