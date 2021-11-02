Categories
10 Best Material UI Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
formik-material-ui
Bindings for using Formik with Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
51.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mr
mui-rff
MUI 5 / Material UI + React Final Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@rjsf/material-ui
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
27.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-form-validator
Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rjf
react-jsonschema-form-material-ui
📜 Universal JSON Schema Form - Currently Support for React - Material UI components for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
831
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uniforms-material
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@tripolskypetr/react-view-builder
A React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rhf
react-hook-form-mui
Material-UI form components ready to use with react-hook-form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
formsy-material-ui
A Formsy compatibility wrapper for Material-UI form components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
703
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mr
mui-rhf
Form generator based on Material UI and React Hook Form
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfm
redux-form-material-ui
A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material UI with Redux Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
srf
simple-react-form-material-ui
The simplest way to handle forms in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coc
cocoreact
Set of builders & components & stuffs for starting react project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ffm
final-form-material-ui
A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material UI with Final Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhu
react-hooks-useform
World's simplest React hook to manage form state
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
for
@taranjeetsingh/form
Material Ui form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@cordelta/react-forms-material
Beautiful, ultra simple, stateless, validated forms for use in React function components
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@dccs/react-formik-mui
Simple Formik <-> MaterialUI wrappers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-formik-components
Formik ready material ui components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@blackbox-vision/rff-material-ui
React Final Form helpers is a set of libraries that will help you build Final Forms with ease
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmu
rhfa-material-ui
Automatic form generation for Material-UI using ReactHookForm
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gandalf-validator
✨ Determines who shall and shall not pass form validation in React (and React Native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
595
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mb
mui-bueno
MUI-Bueno is a library dedicated to provide easier experience with form creation. It is built with React Typescript, Material-UI, and Formik.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dmu
dynamic-material-ui
Material UI based dynamic form component for React using JSON-Schema
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-form
State and validation support for Material-UI form components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-form
react-material-ui-form is a React wrapper for Material-UI form components. Simply replace the <form> element with <MaterialUIForm> to get out-of-the-box state and validation support as-is. There's no need to use any other components, alter your form's nesting structure, or write onChange handlers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-form-fields/core
Material UI Form Fields
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-form-fields/material-ui
Simple field validation for material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mf
mui-form
Material-UI Form with state management and validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-aztec
🔥 Material UI based dynamic form component for React using JSON
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jff
jsonschema-form-for-material-ui
Material-UI port of react-jsonschema-form
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bir
biro
react/redux materal ui forms from a schema
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmf
react-material-formik-wizard
Form Wizard using react, formik, and material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vr
validate-react
No longer being maintained - A different and yet simplistic approach of validating input fields in ReactJS with or without Redux and Material-ui. It doesn't need renaming HTML tags
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mus
material-ui-schema-form
react form based on json schema for form generation and validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-form-builder
This project is used by Lessence.One for build easily [Material-UI][mui] forms with every built-in or 3rd party material ui component like [material-ui-chip-input][muichip]. We continuously increase the number of components when we need it or by pull requ
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bmu
biro-material-ui
material-ui library for biro
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-redux-form-materialize
Material UI controls that you can use with React Redux Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfm
react-form-material-ui
material-ui input bindings for react-form-base
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rjm
react-jsonschema-materialui-forms
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema based on the Material UI react library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mrf
material-react-form
A form generator for React that uses Material UI Next components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mui-form-fields
Material UI + Final Form Forms and Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@reactjsf/core
ReactJsf is a react component library which is capable of building web and/or react-native out of a JSON schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmf
react-mst-form
Library for generating React forms from JSON schema using the react, material-ui, mobx and mobx-state-tree.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
