6 Best Material UI File Uploader Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
mud

material-ui-dropzone

A Material-UI file upload dropzone

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
muu

material-ui-upload

Upload controls made in material-ui using FileAPI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
3yrs ago

material-ui-file-dropzone

File selection components with drag'n'drop support for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
1yr ago
mud

@devloops/material-ui-dropzone

Material-ui dropzone plugin for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@dccs/react-filepicker-mui

react filepicker for material ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-material-filefield

A react component to select and display files in a nicely formatted material-ui grid list.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago