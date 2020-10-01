Categories
6 Best Material UI File Uploader Libraries
material-ui-dropzone
A Material-UI file upload dropzone
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
material-ui-upload
Upload controls made in material-ui using FileAPI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-file-dropzone
File selection components with drag'n'drop support for Material-UI.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@devloops/material-ui-dropzone
Material-ui dropzone plugin for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@dccs/react-filepicker-mui
react filepicker for material ui
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-material-filefield
A react component to select and display files in a nicely formatted material-ui grid list.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
