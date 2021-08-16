Categories
10 Best Material UI Dropdown Libraries
@tractorzoom/button-dropdown
Component library using Material UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/simple-select
Component library using Material UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stm
select-timezone-material-ui
It allows you to select one of the timezones defined by Moment.Timezone from a material-ui like dropdown component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mus
material-ui-superselectfield
multiselection autocomplete dropdown component for Material-UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
943
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@dccs/react-searchable-select-mui
A simple custom select component including a searchfield.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
psm
pattern-string-material-ui
A material-ui component which looks like a TEXTFIELD grouping together a dropdown and an input components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mud
material-ui-dropdown
A dropdown list based on @material-ui/core.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@opengovsg/mui-select-button
A React button with select dropdown menu using Material-UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgd
react-grid-dropdown
Dropdown with customizable grid which allows to separate its content to sections
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-searchable-select-mui
Searchable Select MUI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
