openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Material UI Dropdown Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@tractorzoom/button-dropdown

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

@tractorzoom/simple-select

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
stm

select-timezone-material-ui

It allows you to select one of the timezones defined by Moment.Timezone from a material-ui like dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
4mos ago
mus

material-ui-superselectfield

multiselection autocomplete dropdown component for Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
943
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@dccs/react-searchable-select-mui

A simple custom select component including a searchfield.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
2yrs ago
psm

pattern-string-material-ui

A material-ui component which looks like a TEXTFIELD grouping together a dropdown and an input components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
mud

material-ui-dropdown

A dropdown list based on @material-ui/core.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit

@opengovsg/mui-select-button

A React button with select dropdown menu using Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgd

react-grid-dropdown

Dropdown with customizable grid which allows to separate its content to sections

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rss

react-searchable-select-mui

Searchable Select MUI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago