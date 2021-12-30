Categories
5 Best Material UI Drag & Drop Libraries
@ui-schema/material-dnd
React Form + UI generator for any design system, based on JSON-Schema, easy creation of complex custom widgets.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mdt
mui-draggable-treeview
React Treeview component built on Material-UI with drag and drop features
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-materialui-tags
A fantastically simple tagging component for your Material-UI React projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rus
react-ui-set
React user interface material
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md
mui-dropzone
>
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
