openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Material UI Drag & Drop Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@ui-schema/material-dnd

React Form + UI generator for any design system, based on JSON-Schema, easy creation of complex custom widgets.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2mos ago
mdt

mui-draggable-treeview

React Treeview component built on Material-UI with drag and drop features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
10mos ago
rmt

react-materialui-tags

A fantastically simple tagging component for your Material-UI React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rus

react-ui-set

React user interface material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
md

mui-dropzone

>

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago