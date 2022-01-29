openbase logo
10 Best Material UI Dialog Libraries

muc

material-ui-confirm

Simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
mui

muibox

Promise-based dialog boxes (alert, confirm, prompt) using Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mmp

mui-modal-provider

🌞 Context API and Hooks based Modal Provider for react material-ui framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@tractorzoom/basic-dialog

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
rmc

react-mui-confirm

React Hooks based confirm dialog component built for @material-ui/core.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2mos ago
rsb

react-suggestion-box

[React] [MaterialUI] User suggestions/feedback/complaints dialog + screenshot

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4mos ago

material-ui-fullscreen-dialog

A fullscreen dialog for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
muc

material-ui-confirmation

React hook to seamlessly use customizable confirmation dialogs from @material-ui/core without managing any open/close state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
1yr ago
rmp

react-material-promise-dialog

promise based alert and confirm dialogs using react, redux and material-ui

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
mfd

mui-feedback-dialog

A customizeable React feedback form with optional screenshot via screen capture and canvas editor based on material-ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
mum

material-ui-modal

Modal based on material ui of react

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
umu

use-material-ui-dialog

React hook for Material-UI dialog.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mud

material-ui-dialogs

Promise-based material-ui alert/confirm/prompt

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
trc

tsdev-react-components

ReactJS component library based on Material-UI (MUI)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit

react-mui-cookie-dialog

A cookie dialog in react based on material-ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
rmd

react-mui-dialog

Simple declarative API for rendering Material UI Dialogs written in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
mra

mui-redux-alerts

Material-UI + Redux Dialogs and Snackbars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
muc

material-ui-confirm-reason

Higher order component for straightforward use of @material-ui/core confirmation dialogs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
id

inactivity-dialog

React Inactivity Validator Component based on Google's Material UI design with features to auto ok and auto cancel after certain timeout.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ms

mui-spares

A Collection of React Material UI additional components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago