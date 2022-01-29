Categories
10 Best Material UI Dialog Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
muc
material-ui-confirm
Simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
mui
muibox
Promise-based dialog boxes (alert, confirm, prompt) using Material-UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mmp
mui-modal-provider
🌞 Context API and Hooks based Modal Provider for react material-ui framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/basic-dialog
Component library using Material UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmc
react-mui-confirm
React Hooks based confirm dialog component built for @material-ui/core.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-suggestion-box
[React] [MaterialUI] User suggestions/feedback/complaints dialog + screenshot
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-fullscreen-dialog
A fullscreen dialog for Material-UI.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muc
material-ui-confirmation
React hook to seamlessly use customizable confirmation dialogs from @material-ui/core without managing any open/close state
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-material-promise-dialog
promise based alert and confirm dialogs using react, redux and material-ui
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mfd
mui-feedback-dialog
A customizeable React feedback form with optional screenshot via screen capture and canvas editor based on material-ui.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mum
material-ui-modal
Modal based on material ui of react
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
umu
use-material-ui-dialog
React hook for Material-UI dialog.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mud
material-ui-dialogs
Promise-based material-ui alert/confirm/prompt
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
trc
tsdev-react-components
ReactJS component library based on Material-UI (MUI)
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-mui-cookie-dialog
A cookie dialog in react based on material-ui.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-mui-dialog
Simple declarative API for rendering Material UI Dialogs written in TypeScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mra
mui-redux-alerts
Material-UI + Redux Dialogs and Snackbars
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muc
material-ui-confirm-reason
Higher order component for straightforward use of @material-ui/core confirmation dialogs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
id
inactivity-dialog
React Inactivity Validator Component based on Google's Material UI design with features to auto ok and auto cancel after certain timeout.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ms
mui-spares
A Collection of React Material UI additional components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
